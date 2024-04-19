Major WWE Superstar set to return to RAW - Reports

The plan for a popular WWE Superstar's return to television has potentially been revealed. WWE WrestleMania XL is in the books and the premium live event featured several title changes.

One of the most surprising results at WrestleMania XL was Sami Zayn defeating Gunther to win the Intercontinental Championship. Zayn put an end to The Ring General's impressive reign of 666 days as Intercontinental Champion. Gunther has not appeared since the loss but a new report suggests that his return is imminent.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, the former Intercontinental Champion is scheduled to return to WWE television soon. WrestleVotes has shared that the leader of Imperium will be returning next Monday night on RAW.

Sami Zayn successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable on this week's edition of RAW. However, Chad Gable snapped after the match and attacked the Intercontinental Champion in front of his wife.

Sami Zayn comments on what it is like wrestling Gunther in WWE

Sami Zayn recently shared what it was like to have to go against Gunther and stated that almost everything he does is painful.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam in an exclusive interview ahead of WrestleMania XL, Zayn discussed the Imperium leader's powerful chops and noted that everything the former champion does is with maximum intensity. He also noted that Gunther's physicality in the ring is what separates him from everybody else in the company.

"Okay, so the chops I think jump out because of that sound, that loud crack across the chest. People respond to that because anybody can understand a sound like that, they know what's that. They can make that association with what that feels like because everybody at one point has been slapped or something. People can really relate to that.... Everything he does is pretty painful. The chops do stand out, but everything he does is really with one hunderd and ten percent intensity. You're talking about what kind of separates him and I think that's it," he said. [From 05:23 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Chad Gable helped show Sami Zayn what it takes to defeat Gunther ahead of WrestleMania XL but has seemingly now grown jealous of the Intercontinental Champion. It will be fascinating to see how Zayn responds to Gable's attack moving forward on WWE RAW.

