With WWE starting a new season after the culmination of WrestleMania 39, many new feuds are expected to develop over the coming weeks. As per a new report, the company has big plans for Shinsuke Nakamura's return to SmackDown this week.

The King of Strong Style is set to return to WWE programming on tonight's SmackDown after being on the sidelines for more than five months. He was last seen on the blue brand in November when he was defeated by Santos Escobar in the first round of the SmackDown World Cup.

Fans are excited to see the former NXT Champion return to action and it seems like WWE has huge plans in store for the star. According to Xero News, Shinsuke Nakamura will face Madcap Moss on Friday night. It was also noted that the Japanese star will feud against Karrion Kross in the coming weeks.

While he may have been absent from TV programming since November, the King of Strong Style competed at live events until late January. His last outing inside the squared circle was at a house show in New York where he teamed up with Braun Strowman and Madcap Moss to defeat Imperium.

Nakamura also stepped through the 'forbidden door' and went over to Japan to wrestle The Great Muta in the latter's retirement tour back in January.

