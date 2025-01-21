Massive first-time match planned for Penta on WWE RAW - Reports 

Penta's opponent for tonight's episode of WWE RAW has been revealed. The former AEW star made his debut for the promotion on last week's edition of the red brand.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion debuted on RAW last week on Netflix after months of speculation. He squared off against Chad Gable and impressively defeated the leader of American Made. It was reported earlier today that Penta will be in action tonight on the red brand, and now it has been revealed who his opponent will be.

According to a new report from PW Insider, the 39-year-old will be squaring off against Pete Dunne tonight. The Bruiserweight has not competed on RAW since he was defeated by R-Truth on the December 2 episode. The former Brawling Brutes member has mainly been wrestling on WWE Main Event lately.

Penta spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling with his brother, Rey Fenix. The duo known as the Lucha Bros captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship during their tenure with the Jacksonville-based company. They also won the World Trios Championship alongside PAC, formerly known as Neville.

Rey Fenix is still in All Elite Wrestling as the promotion has added injury time to his contract. Fenix has been complaining about his situation on social media and former WWE star Baron Corbin recently suggested that the 34-year-old should honor his AEW contract.

