Massive update on The Wyatt Sicks amid unexplained WWE absence - Reports 

The Wyatt Sicks have been conspicuously away from WWE programming for months, which has left fans confused. A new report, however, is sure to instill some hope. Eric Rowan, one of the members of the stable, was said to be at the Performance Center this week, meaning a return could be on the horizon.

The Wyatt Sicks are yet to make a mark this year. Their continuous absence has created plenty of confusion about their future, with many even fearing that WWE might have given up on the group. Apart from feuds with American Made and The Final Testament, the group led by Bo Dallas hasn't done much of note.

That said, PWInsider is reporting that Eric Rowan was at the WWE PC this week. What this means remains to be seen, but it's sure to raise hopes of the global juggernaut possibly bringing The Wyatt Sicks back in the mix soon.

Teddy Long on The Wyatt Sicks' WWE run

Recently on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated that WWE shouldn't push The Wyatt Sicks if fans weren't buying into them. He thinks that without the late Bray Wyatt, who earlier portrayed the role of Uncle Howdy, currently being played by Bo Dallas, the stable wasn't connecting with fans.

"Fans love Bray Wyatt. Without him, they've tried it, but they found out that this isn't going to work. You can force them [Wyatt Sicks] down people's throats, but why do that when you can do something else?"

Alexa Bliss is rumored to join forces with Wyatt Sicks as the new leader of the stable. Bliss, who has worked with Bray Wyatt in the past, has a penchant for playing dark characters, and her addition could surely boost the stable's chances of becoming a hit with fans. Only time will tell what Triple H and his creative team have in store for the Bliss and Wyatt Sicks in the future.

