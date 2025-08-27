Massive update on Vince McMahon's potential WWE return - Reports

There has been a major update regarding Vince McMahon's potential return to WWE. The 80-year-old resigned from the company after allegations from former WWE employee Janel Grant came to light.According to a new report from Fightful Select, there haven't been any discussions about potentially bringing Vince McMahon back to the company. The report noted that sources at the top of the company informed the publication that there was no desire to bring McMahon back to the promotion, and there have not been any conversations about him returning to the company in a creative role.Vince McMahon recently celebrated his birthday, and several WWE stars, including John Cena and Sheamus, reportedly attended the event. The Celtic Warrior will be facing Rusev once again this Sunday at Clash in Paris in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match. Meanwhile, John Cena is scheduled to have a singles bout against Logan Paul at the PLE this weekend. Paul attacked Cena this past Friday night on SmackDown and leveled him with a Knockout Punch.Bill Apter comments on Vince McMahon potentially returning to WWE for John Cena's final matchLegendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Vince McMahon returning to the company to appear during John Cena's final match.The legend's in-ring career will be coming to an end at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to become Undisputed WWE Champion, but dropped the title back to The American Nightmare at SummerSlam 2025.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter suggested that TKO had no interest in having McMahon return to the company, and it was unlikely that he would appear during John Cena's Farewell Tour.&quot;I did an interview with Arn Anderson on WrestleBinge, and he told me Vince [McMahon] handed him John Cena to work with. He was John Cena's agent, and Vince would check on John all the time. I don't think TKO wants Vince in the mix. I don't think he'll be invited to John Cena's retirement. I don't think TKO wants him back,&quot; said Apter. Chris Persaud @ChrisPersaud__LINK@EliteClubS0B @Fightful I could see Vince McMahon returning by coming out as someone who either before the match or after the match coming up to Cena in his final match or being a part of Cena‘s Hall of Fame ceremonyIt will be interesting to see if McMahon ever gets the opportunity to return to the Stamford-based company down the line.