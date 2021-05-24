More details on John Cena's rumored return to WWE - Reports

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding a potential John Cena return in July. Reports have stated that WWE is keen on the former world champion making his return on the first show with the live crowd returning. The first SmackDown with a live audience is set to take place on July 16th in Houston, Texas.

John Cena has been absent from WWE since his Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Though it was believed that Cena would be a part of WrestleMania 37 as well, prior commitments led to the plan being nixed.

As per PWInsider (via CSS), the reports of John Cena making his return in July cannot be confirmed. However, they state that the production of TV Show Peacemaker will end on July 6th, thus freeing him up for a possible return on SmackDown.

While PW Insider couldn’t confirm talks of John Cena returning to WWE, they did confirm production on the show he’s working on, Peacemaker, ends on July 6, shortly before WWE is set to hit the road again.

What could be in store for John Cena?

If the 16-time World Champion does return to WWE, then it will likely be a one-off appearance. With his busy schedule, it is unlikely that he will return for a major role in the company anytime soon.

John Cena had stated that he wants to return to WWE during a recent interview with Den of Geek. Cena said that while he can't top the Firefly Fun House match, he is still looking forward to returning.

"I do look forward to returning. It won't be about topping a Firefly Fun House match. The first question I'll ask is 'Why?' And the next question I'll ask is 'Where do we go after that?' And if I get, 'I don't know' to both of them, that's cool because that means I can come up with my own thing," said John Cena.

