Note on 20-plus year veteran's whereabouts ahead of WWE Crown Jewel - Reports

According to the latest reports, the status of a WWE veteran who has been in the business for over 20 years has been revealed.

The 2023 Crown Jewel is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday, November 4th. The match card for the event features prominent title matches such as Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the United States Championship, and IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair for the Women's Championship.

Others include Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship and Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Interestingly, the multi-time world champion John Cena will lock horns with Rikishi's son and youngest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. The Leader of Cenation stepped foot inside the Stamford-based company in 2002 and climbed the ladder of success to become one of the greatest of all time.

However, on the last week of SmackDown, Cena addressed how he has not won a singles match since 2018 (over 2000 days) and hinted at a possible retirement.

According to PWInsider, while most of the WWE roster is anticipated to arrive for Crown Jewel on Thursday, John Cena has already made his way to Saudi Arabia.

Former WWE writer raises doubt on Solo Sikoa's chances over John Cena at Crown Jewel

The former employee Vince Russo recently speculated about the upcoming match between The Enforcer and Cena in Saudi Arabia.

While speaking on the Legion of RAW, Vince Russo argued that it would be the best booking decision to have Solo Sikoa defeat John Cena at Crown Jewel.

However, Russo also acknowledged that despite all the hype and build-up, The Bloodline member did not seem like a credible opponent who could realistically defeat the 16-time World Champion:

"It would be the right thing to do. That would be the right thing to do to put the younger talent over. But like I said, my problem is I don't buy Solo Sikoa beating John Cena."

It remains to be seen if the 20-plus-year veteran will cap off his first victory in a singles match since 2018 at Crown Jewel.

Why do you think John Cena arrived in Saudi Arabia early? Sound off in the comments section below.

