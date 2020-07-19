Ric Flair returned to WWE a few weeks back after Paul Heyman was removed as the creative head of the show. Though many believed that Ric Flair's appearance on Monday Night RAW would be a one-off, The 16-time World Champion has become a regular on RAW despite his age and health concerns.

Ric Flair swerved the fans when he low-blowed Christian during his 'match' with Randy Orton, helping The Viper pick up an easy win. Ever since then, Flair has been by Orton's side and has helped The Legend Killer every chance he gets.

While discussing Ric Flair's new role on RAW, PWTorch's Wade Keller touched upon the fact that Flair has been brought in after Paul Heyman was removed as RAW Executive Director.

Possible effect of Paul Heyman's removal as RAW head

He noted that Heyman and Flair never really got along. And that Flair might be using his star power to make Bruce Prichard - who is the new RAW creative head - look good. Here is what Wade Keller stated on his podcast:

''Paul Heyman's gone and Ric Flair and Paul Heyman did not get along. They've had their ups and downs, and really big downs over the years dating back to late 80s and 90s. And for Ric to be the guy to come in to make Bruce Prichard look good at Paul Heyman's expense is interesting in that if Ric has the drawing power, he is using to help prop up a show post Heyman.''

Ric Flair and Randy Orton

Ric Flair is an icon in the world of pro-wrestling and was one of the go-to guys to increase viewership during his prime.

Although Flair and Orton were part of Evolution in the early 2000s, this is the first time that The Nature Boy is acting like Randy Orton's manager.

It is interesting to note that Ric Flair has played a major role in Randy Orton's current 'Legend Killer' storyline while being a legend himself. Flair has been doing some of his best promo work as of late and hopefully, we will continue to get more of Ric Flair each week.