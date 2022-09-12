Potential plans for Roman Reigns' next challenger at WWE Survivor Series

Roman Reigns has conquered every challenge put in front of him in WWE and has now also successfully crossed over two years as the Universal Champion.

The Head of the Table has held strong over the Undisputed Universal Championship, defeating every opponent to retain his titles. Many WWE fans thought Drew McIntyre would be the final challenger to end Reigns' long winning streak. But after a pivotal interference from Solo Sikoa, the Scottish Warrior lost.

Now with Clash at the Castle behind Reigns, it begs the question of who will challenge the Tribal Chief next. Xero News has reported over on social media that a potential number one contender's tournament is in the works to determine Roman Reigns' opponent for Survivor Series.

Xero News @NewsXero Hearing a pitch has been made for a number 1 contender tournament for Romans Belts has been made.



It is still unconfirmed as of yet who shall emerge as the number one contender to challenge for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. However, an early report from Dave Meltzer suggested that Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross are in on the conversation as potential challengers.

We'll have to wait and see once the number one contender tournament is held, and if either of those two names will be Roman's next opponent.

Tommy Fury could return to WWE to challenge Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has further strengthened his place as the biggest superstar in the company after Clash at the Castle. Following his incredible match against Drew McIntyre at the UK Stadium Show, the Tribal Chief emerged as the victor and locked eyes with Tyson Fury in the ring.

The Gypsy King came to McIntyre's support following his loss and stood face-to-face against Roman Reigns, with both superstars staring each other down respectfully. The epic staredown led fans to believe a match could soon be on the cards.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the chances for a match between Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre are quite low, given that the boxing sensation was pushed as a babyface on the show. However, he further stated that a match between Fury and Roman Reigns is still a possibility, but not anytime soon.

''They had spent a long time building up a McIntyre vs. Fury match and this interaction seemed to end any thought of it. Right after McIntyre lost, Fury jumped in for a face-off with Reigns. I figured that was Saudi Arabia on 11/5, and with that, it made all the sense in the world for Reigns to win. But that isn’t the case. Fury has said when he’s done boxing he wants to come to WWE and that match could take place, but not this soon,'' noted Meltzer

Who do you think should be Roman Reigns' next challenger for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

