(Spoilers) Possible plans for Sami Zayn and The Bloodline revealed for WWE SmackDown - Reports

According to Fightful, several creative plans for SmackDown were revealed, which included an angle between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

The Liberator has become one of the most entertaining aspects of the blue brand as he is on a quest to become a part of The Bloodline. However, there are several roadblocks in the way. Jey Uso does not trust Zayn and wants him to stay away from the group.

Last week, the former Intercontinental Champion stepped in when Paul Heyman confronted Logan Paul. In the end, Zayn ended up getting punched by The Maverick and lost his match against Ricochet. Later, Solo Sikoa asked Zayn to accompany him during his North American title match against Madcap Moss.

According to recent reports from Fightful, Sami Zayn will be officially inducted into The Bloodline as an Honorary Uce. Every member of the stable will be present for the show, including the Tribal Chief. Along with this, Zayn will receive an NWO style T-shirt to commemorate his induction into the stable.

The star has longed to be a part of the stable ever since his loss to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38. It seems like his wishes will be fulfilled as he is officially being inducted into the stable.

Sami Zayn clarifies situation between him and Solo Sikoa

The Liberator has been a huge part of the support system of The Bloodline on the blue brand. Zayn is often seen hyping up the members of the group before their matches and helping them out if they ever need it.

Solo Sikoa won the North American Championship but vacated it shortly after. During the segment, Zayn changed his social media photo which sparked rumors that he was happy about Sikoa dropping the title.

The Liberator couldn't stand his name being tarnished in the eyes of The Bloodline and went on Twitter to address the accusations. He clarified that there was a timing issue and it had nothing to do with Sikoa losing his title:

"I’ve just been informed about Solo Sikoa relinquishing the NXT North American Title. The jovial expression in my delightful #NewProfilePic has nothing to do with this news, it’s simply bad timing. Just got off the phone with my dawg & he’s doing well. Bigger, better things ahead!"

According to recent reports, he will be inducted into The Bloodline on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how Jey Uso responds to Sami Zayn's induction.

Do you want to see Sami Zayn win gold as Honorary Uce? Sound off in the comment section.

