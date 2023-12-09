Popular WWE star rumored to return soon

WWE has many up-and-coming stars who have already developed strong fanbases, despite little or no time on the main roster, and now one of the more popular superstars is preparing to return. The star mentioned here is Cora Jade.

The WWE NXT crew is headed to the Northeast as the 2023 NXT Deadline Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, December 9th at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The Kickoff pre-show features one match, and there are six matches announced for the main card.

Despite her heel antics and the content of her last storyline, Cora Jade is one of the more popular NXT Superstars. She has not wrestled since losing the Kendo Stick Match to Dana Brooke on July 25th. She then appeared on the August 1st show, where she cleared out her locker and said she was leaving because fans didn't appreciate her.

The 22-year-old has not been seen since that night, but a new report from PWInsider notes that word going around NXT on Tuesday was that Jade would be at Deadline. Furthermore, a NXT QR code led to a WWE website teaser that features a voice-over saying they will see everyone at Deadline, and this was presumably Jade's voice.

To add to the Cora Jade speculation, an update from PWInsider notes that the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was spotted in Orlando this morning with the rest of the NXT crew as they began traveling to the Northeast for WWE Deadline.

A WWE source confirmed that Jade is scheduled to be at the premium live event, but it remains to be seen if she will return to TV or not.

Cora Jade's relationship wins her some WWE fans

Cora Jade has been dating future WWE champion Bron Breakker for some time, and it seems that many fans choose to support them based their relationship status.

The NXT couple recently shared new Thanksgiving photos, confirming that they are still an item. While the relationship has progressed since these comments, Jade previously gave some insight into how they got together in one of her first interview questions on Breakker.

"He's great. We were just friends for a while here at the PC, just as friends. And then we started dating sometime in the summer a few months ago. But he's great. He obviously has family in wrestling, like you just mentioned, but he himself didn't come from wrestling, he was in the NFL. So it's cool to be able to see his progression as well, because I always joke with him all the time, and I tell him that he's going to learn from me, because I've been wrestling longer than him. So I always joke with him about that. But just to pick on him," she said. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

WWE has had Breakker and Jade team up just once. They were defeated by Duke Hudson and Thea Hail on July 21st of this year in the main event of the non-televised NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida.

It will be interesting to see what Jade does at NXT Deadline, if she appears on TV at all. Breakker is scheduled to face Dijak, Trick Williams, Josh Briggs and Tyler Bate in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the new #1 contender to the NXT Championship.

What are your predictions for NXT Deadline? Do you think Cora Jade will return, and should WWE put Jade and Bron Breakker together on TV? Sound off in the comments section below!

