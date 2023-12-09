Last-minute predictions for NXT Deadline

NXT Deadline closes out the calendar of events for NXT for the second straight year. The event features the second iteration of the Iron Survivor Challenges.

Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez won the first-ever matches last year. Who will etch their names in the history books alongside those two performers?

Grudge matches also take center stage at NXT Deadline as Perez battles Kiana James in a Steel Cage. Baron Corbin will also have to prove his words were worth it when he challenges Ilja Dragunov for the NXT title.

Who will walk out of Deadline with key victories? Here are last-minute predictions for the event.

#7. Axiom and Nathan Frazer renew their rivalry at Deadline

Can things remain cordial between two good guys?

Axiom has already had a brief taste of the main roster. He's a complete in-ring performer that helps carry matches, regardless of opponent.

Frazer sits just below the main event scene, especially after his brutal loss to The Mad Russian a few weeks ago. He needs this victory more than Axiom, especially if the latter is bound for the main roster soon.

It all comes down to future plans in NXT. With Frazer being the protege of Seth Rollins, his long-term prospects will be more protected. He'll pick up an impressive win at Deadline.

Prediction - Nathan Frazer gets a victory over Axiom.

#6. Are Carmelo Hayes and Lexis King in cahoots?

Something has to give at Deadline between Carmelo Hayes and Lexis King.

Backstage footage has loosely implicated both Carmelo Hayes and Lexis King in the attack on Trick Williams on October 17th. Despite that unfortunate incident, Williams is competing in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge.

King has played the two friends against each other, acting like a puppet master despite being so new to NXT. Hayes has been losing it week after week as others start to get the opportunities he received early in his career.

Hayes is obviously trying to prove his innocence, but his desperation also makes him seem guilty. His over-emotional nature will allow King to take advantage. The former AEW star needs a big win at his first NXT premium live event.

Prediction - Lexis King beats Carmelo Hayes at Deadline.

#5. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James moves to a Steel Cage Match

These two women already had a street fight at Halloween Havoc, won by Perez. If this was a 'loser leaves NXT' match, then James would likely win due to Roxanne's readiness for the main roster despite her age.

On paper, Perez should not lose to Kiana James. Being a steel cage match, however, anything can happen. It could mean that the winner escapes the cage rather than winning via pinfall.

Izzi Dame has also been a side player in favor of Kiana James and could help James win at Deadline. The Prodigy is also protected if James escapes with help rather than gets a pinfall win. Lyra Valkyria is a babyface champion who will need a steady line of challengers.

Prediction - Kiana James gets a tainted win over Roxanne Perez.

#4. Dragon Lee challenges Dominik Mysterio for the North American title

Dominik Mysterio once again faces Dragon Lee.

Dominik may be in his second reign as North American Champion, but he's a lightning rod for WWE viewers. Fans hate him with a passion, meaning that he's doing a wonderful job as a heel.

When Lee returned and earned his rematch, it seemed like a redemption arc to regain the title. Needing back surgery, however, changes the prospects of the title contest. Dragon Lee may be able to defeat 'Dirty' Dom, especially with Rey in his corner.

Dominik is just too vital to WWE programming to lose to the new challenger. Lee also joined SmackDown and is feuding with Santos Escobar. Escobar could even show up at Deadline to thwart Lee and the LWO. If he was going to win the title, it should have happened before he became a member of SmackDown.

Prediction - 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio retains against Dragon Lee.

#3. The Men's Iron Survivor match at Deadline

Will a former champion or shocking star win the men's Iron Survivor Challenge?

On paper, the two frontrunners are former champion Bron Breakker and fan favorite Trick Williams. The only problem with either winning, however, is history with current Champ Ilja Dragunov. Dijak has also tangled with Dragunov in the past and has proven he can deliver on a big stage.

Both men have recently faced and lost to The Mad Dragon. While Trick's time will come, it doesn't seem like it will be at Deadline. The identity of his attacker might also be revealed at the event, so he could be distracted. Breakker could be taken out of the match if Von Wagner puts him through another table.

Tyler Bate, like Dragon Lee, should have won a title in NXT or been promoted. It could come down to the two big men in Josh Briggs and Dijak. Briggs had a great showing in his qualifying match with Hayes. Winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline could further distance him from Brooks Jensen.

Prediction - Josh Briggs shocks the world by winning.

#2. The 2024 Women's Iron Survivor will be...

Despite having former NXT Women's Champ Tiffany Stratton in the match, this outcome is a little easier to predict, given the field. Joining Stratton are Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, Blair Davenport, and Fallon Henley.

Legend and Jordan are still too green in the ring for a main-event slot. Jordan has been in NXT for less than a year. The same could be said about Roxanne Perez, but she had been wrestling since her early teens, hence The Prodigy nickname.

Stratton has already faced Lyra Valkyria. It wouldn't be a fresh match-up over the title, and Lyra shouldn't lose again to Stratton. Blair Davenport would have been the slam dunk selection before the go-home show, but she will have to look over her shoulder for Nikkita Lyons.

Henley has been one of the low-key MVPs of the division, filling out feuds and matches as needed. She may not win the title, but Henley is popular and already had a face-to-face with the champ. Davenport will likely challenge for the belt at Stand & Deliver.

Prediction - Fallon Henley is the Women's Iron Survivor.

#1. Can Baron Corbin take the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov?

Things have become very personal between Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin.

It seems like there shouldn't be any way that Corbin takes the NXT title from Ilja Dragunov. He's been rebooted too many times, and Ilja only won the belt at the end of September.

Despite that, Corbin would give NXT a new dimension as the champion. He's easy to hate and does his job extremely well regardless of opponent. His job is to annoy everyone and be a jerk, and he's done that brilliantly against Dragunov on the road to Deadline.

Another loss, however, won't necessarily hurt Corbin. He's in the Miz/Natalya/Dolph Ziggler territory, where they have plenty of credibility even with a loss. A two-month reign wouldn't do Ilja Dragunov justice, so he should be champion until at least Stand & Deliver.

Prediction - Ilja Dragunov keeps his title by shutting up Baron Corbin.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here