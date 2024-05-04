Popular WWE star set for main roster call-up - Reports

The 2024 WWE Draft has come and gone, but it seems like the roster changes are set to continue. New details have just leaked from backstage as officials are apparently moving forward with a long-rumored call-up to the main roster.

Joe Gacy began wrestling in 2006, then made his name in CZW and EVOLVE. He signed with the sports entertainment giant in August 2020, after the company purchased EVOLVE one month prior. The three-time CZW World Heavyweight Champion has been in NXT ever since, and once led his own faction - The Schism.

Psycho Joe, who recently turned babyface, has been rumored for a main roster call-up ever since the 2023 Draft. Now a new report from PWInsider notes that there has been a lot of recent internal talk on Gacy going to the main roster "very soon."

Gacy was at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut earlier this week, apparently for important meetings. It was noted that the 36-year-old's visit to Stamford was in relation to his eventual move to RAW or SmackDown, but a planned date was not provided.

Gacy's last TV match was a win over Shawn Spears at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 on April 6. Four days before that, he failed to capture the NXT North American Championship from Oba Femi.

WWE NXT Battleground updates

The 2024 WWE NXT Battleground PLE has been confirmed for UFC's Apex facility near Las Vegas. The event will stream live on Sunday, June 9 via Peacock.

The inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion will be crowned at Battleground. It was announced this week that a Combine will be held with main roster and NXT Superstars. The top performers will then advance to a six-woman Ladder Match for the title at Battleground.

Triple H recently took to X to thank UFC President Dana White for welcoming the NXT brand to Apex.

"The state-of-the-art UFC Apex has been home to so many incredible events… and for the first time ever, on June 9, @WWE becomes part of that. Huge thanks to @ufc and @danawhite for their partnership in bringing #NXTBattleground to Vegas," Triple H wrote.

Fans have speculated on Giulia possibly competing in the Ladder Match, but her status has not been confirmed. Mia Yim and others are also expected to compete.

