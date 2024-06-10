Popular WWE Superstar is now a free agent - Reports

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H seems always on the hunt for new talents to join the Stamford-based promotion. In recent times, The King of Kings claimed his roster has some of the top talents and the only they have competition is themselves. Thus, it would be a major blow to Titanland if they lost one of its top players.

One of the hottest angles on Monday Night RAW today is the Intercontinental Championship feud between Sami Zayn and his challenger, Chad Gable. The Alpha Academy leader is evoking massive reactions from fans. While probably not everybody's cup of tea, Master Gable is nevertheless praised for his impeccable performances, both in the ring and in his character work. It was reported that the former Olympian current contract had recently expired.

As per Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Gable is expected to stay but could be persuaded to leave. The latest reports have disclosed that some "key people" within rival company AEW are pushing Tony Khan to hire the Alpha Academy leader.

Trending

Chad Gable is already a free agent, albeit he is booked for a title match against Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The story of these two stalwarts has been going on for many months. How it plays out this weekend bears watching.

Part of Chad Gable's best moments on WWE RAW also features the rest of his stablemates, who are all evidently growing tired of the leader's manipulations. None of them have snapped yet, albeit the creative team has cleverly hinted at that on various occasions.

Chad Gable has a great relationship with his former WWE tag team partner

Before Alpha Academy, there was American Alpha. The tag team consisted of Chad Gable and Jason Jordan. The latter was seemingly poised for big things before his sudden retirement due to an injury. Jordan currently works as a producer.

Last summer, Gable spoke about his former WWE tag team partner to Cageside Seats. Jason Jordan had produced Chad's matches with Gunther:

"The coolest thing about it has just been, being able to maintain my relationship with him [Jason Jordan], because we got so close man,” Gable began. “Whenever I see his name and I get to work with him that day, it’s like a blessing dude. [...] We have the same mentality as amateur guys coming in and GUNTHER’s a pro man. So like, he was very helpful, but also like, not overly pushy. He’s just the man, dude. He is a pleasure to work with."

Master Gable's quest to become WWE Intercontinental Champion commenced during his feud with Gunther. The Ring General even suffered defeats at the hands of his rival during this time, albeit not by pinfall or submission.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback