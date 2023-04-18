Possible reason for Becky Lynch missing WWE RAW - Reports

Becky Lynch is not headed to Monday Night RAW tonight in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and WWE fans are concerned. The Man was on the receiving end of a blindside attack from her tag team partner Trish Stratus last week on RAW after she lost the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Becky Lynch took Stratus as a replacement for Lita last week after the latter was attacked backstage by a mysterious assailant. The WWE Hall of Famer was eager to take on the challenge with Big Time Becks as they faced the duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the Women's tag titles. However, the match didn't end well for Stratus as Morgan pinned her for the win. The Hall of Famer took out her frustration by betraying Lynch with a Chick Kick to the face.

The Canadian icon is now set to appear on RAW this week and explain her actions to fans, with Becky Lynch choosing to be absent as she tweeted out that she will not be coming. WRKD Wrestling provided a potential reason regarding Lynch missing RAW this week due to a minor injury and her absence will reportedly play into the betrayal angle.

It's not confirmed as of yet what injury Lynch is recovering from, but it's likely she'll be back soon to take revenge on Trish Stratus.

Veteran pointed out a huge flaw in Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' match on Monday Night RAW

Last week's RAW featured an explosive match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus taking on Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Many fans were quite impressed by the action in the ring and were taken aback by the shocking betrayal in the aftermath of the match. However, it seems that Bill Apter caught a mistake in the middle of the match and pointed the flaw out to everyone.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Apter explained how a great spot in the match was hurt by a fatal flaw. At one point during the chaos, Lynch and Stratus were set to hit a double suplex on Morgan, but Raquel came to make the save for her partner after an awkward bit of waiting.

"There was a great spot on Monday Night RAW this week with the girls (Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus and Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan) where two of them Superplexed two others from the top rope. It was a great spot, but it was like they were all trying to get in position, and as a fan, I'm like, why are they sitting there? Why don't they just knock them down?" said Bill Apter. (5:24 - 5:46)

Are you excited to see Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus feud? Sound off below.

