Possible rumor killer on reported plans for Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank before his injury

Latest reports claim that Cody Rhodes' rumored win for WWE Money in the Bank was never planned.

Ever since his return at WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare has seen himself at the top of the division and has even become the face of the show. However, his momentum stopped when it was announced that he tore his right pectoral moments before his match against Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell.

Before his injury, Cody Rhodes was advertised for this year's Money in the Bank. The initial poster for the event displayed Cody but was then removed.

Aside from that, he was also featured in a commercial where he seemingly misspoke about the match's rules. But it looks like the MITB briefcase was never planned to be his anyways.

According to Ringside News, the veteran was never booked to win the match. Reports shared that even if he was scheduled to win, nobody was informed beforehand by Vince McMahon. They added that the former Chairman had a lot of ideas in mind but never mentioned that Rhodes would be the eventual victor.

The main event of Money in the Bank saw Theory, a surprise entry in the match, come out as the winner. The women's MITB ladder match saw Liv Morgan capture the briefcase, which she cashed in later that night to win the SmackDown Women's Title from Ronda Rousey.

Cody Rhodes reveals how long he will be out during an episode of WWE RAW

Fans last saw The American Nightmare live on TV during the RAW after Hell in a Cell. Unfortunately for Rhodes, his send-off wasn't as peaceful as he hoped it would be. As he tried to leave after an emotional promo, his HIAC opponent Rollins attacked him with a sledgehammer.

However, Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance through a video during the RAW before Money in the Bank. In the clip, he expressed his excitement for the competitors and shared details regarding his injury.

The RAW Superstar stated that he wouldn't be able to compete for nine months, adding that his experience with rehab is a game of highs and lows.

WWE @WWE



@CodyRhodes #WWERaw "It'll be bittersweet watching #MITB ... This year, it has one of the most talented groupings in the history of the match." "It'll be bittersweet watching #MITB ... This year, it has one of the most talented groupings in the history of the match."@CodyRhodes #WWERaw https://t.co/1hfxkLec8m

For now, fans are eagerly waiting for Cody Rhodes' eventual return. It's still unclear whether Rhodes will pick up where he left off against Seth Rollins or if he will face another WWE Superstar.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far