On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, a short edition of Firefly Fun House was aired in which Bray Wyatt announced that someone new will be making an appearance on the Firefly Fun House next week.

Later, Alexa Bliss was seen in a backstage segment with Nikki Cross, where Cross forgave Bliss and their interaction resulted in an awkward hug.

Bray Wyatt announces someone “brand new” is coming to the FireFly Fun House next week.



The next segment has Alexa Bliss (with more Fiend braids) apologising to Nikki Cross.



Ramblin' Rabbit is in the background

Eagle-eyed WWE viewers sitting at home immediately noticed that Ramblin' Rabbit was present in the background during this backstage segment all along.

This may lead one to believe the most obvious conclusion that Alexa Bliss could be Bray Wyatt's "new friend" in the Firefly Fun House. However, an interesting possibility emerged during Tom Colohue and Rick Ucchino's conversation on Sportskeeda's new show, 'Smack Talk'.

Both Rick Ucchino and Tom Colohue broke down the events from this week's edition of WWE SmackDown on Smack Talk. When the subject of Alexa Bliss was brought up, Colohue said that Nikki Cross may end up having a bigger role in Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt's storyline.

"I think the new Firefly Fun House character will be Nikki Cross, but I don't think they're going to succeed in bringing her in immediately. I think we'll see a little bit of a feud here, which will be a way of keeping the storyline in the public eye without making it all about Bray Wyatt, who of course, may not be in the ring for a while now. Because he's not always in the ring, and I like that about Bray Wyatt."

What's next in store for Alexa Bliss and her new WWE character?

In the previous edition of WWE SmackDown, it was hinted that Alexa Bliss could transform into a brand new character over the course of the next few weeks.

In addition to the Nikki Cross speculation, Tom Colohue also spoke about the future of Alexa Bliss and her new WWE character on SmackDown.

"Alexa Bliss, as we spoke about in so many different places, is entranced by The Fiend. She wants him [Fiend] to want her. And that's why she's changing. That's why she's looking more like Abby The Witch. That's why she will become a pseudo-Sister Abigail. She'll never "be" Sister Abigail, but she'll try and emulate Sister Abigail, and I think she [Bliss] wants Nikki Cross with her. If there is going to be any sort of Firefly faction, it will be a lonely Alexa Bliss who's taking the lead."

Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's storyline can shape up in a number of different ways, but WWE will swerve their audiences if the new Firefly Fun House member turns out to be someone other than Alexa Bliss.

