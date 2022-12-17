Potential expectations from WWE for talent after Mandy Rose incident - Reports

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose captured the headlines when she was released by WWE earlier this week, shortly after losing the title.

The release reportedly came due to some explicit content on Rose's FanTime subscription page. NXT head coach, Matt Bloom, had a meeting with SVP of Talent Development Shawn Michaels regarding the matter leading to Roxanne Perez taking the title off Mandy.

The firing led to several speculations about the norm for WWE talent posting on third-party content monetization sites.

Wrestling Inc. ran an exclusive on the issue where they reached out to sources within the company. Two spokespeople from WWE mentioned that it was seen as a matter of common sense.

They explained that although risque content can generate revenue for the stars, it can cause issues with the company because of its sponsors, charity partners, and license holders, like toy company Mattel.

413 days as champion

Brought back stability to the brand

Created Toxic Attraction into a must see stable (IMO)

Put over a new young talent on the way out



And honestly deserves a huge push on the main roster



So I think we need to give @WWE_MandyRose her flowers 413 days as champion Brought back stability to the brand Created Toxic Attraction into a must see stable (IMO) Put over a new young talent on the way out And honestly deserves a huge push on the main roster Proud of her

Wrestling Inc. also reported that since Rose was performing on NXT, her deal with the company was subject to looser restrictions on what content she could create on her own outside WWE.

Roxanne Perez dethroned Mandy Rose at NXT Deadline

It was a historic moment at NXT Deadline as Roxanne Perez ended Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion.

Rose broke into the scene in 2015 when she featured on Tough Enough, coming second on the show. The leader of Toxic Attraction had also worked on the WWE main roster before moving to NXT when the promotion was rebranded as NXT 2.0.

With some assistance from two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne, Rose ruled the NXT Women's Division for over a year. The trio became a dominant force on the brand.

It will be interesting to see what happens to Toxic Attraction with Rose's release from WWE.

What do you think of the whole Mandy Rose incident? Let us know in the comments section below.

