Potential heat on Liv Morgan from WWE higher-ups for injuring Rhea Ripley - Reports

Liv Morgan's Revenge Tour took an unexpected turn on WWE programming, as her arch-rival Rhea Ripley is now out of action for an uncertain amount of time.

Rhea kicked off RAW this past Monday night. An irate Mami put Morgan and the rest of the women's division on notice after speaking about why the latter's assault on The Judgment Day star was simply disrespectful. The latest report of Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has implied that the entire angle was planned and it was only a freak accident that got Ripley injured.

Taking to X, he confirmed that Liv Morgan has no backstage heat and the shoulder injury the Women's World Champion sustained was purely accidental:

"There is no heat on Liv Morgan internally for the Rhea Ripley injury, and it was seen as a freak accident from when Rhea Ripley went into the wall last week," wrote Sean Ross Sapp.

Following RAW, Morgan sent a cold message to The Eradicator on X, claiming that she did not go far enough. The Aussie was naturally upset as her reign was brought to a screeching halt at 380 days. This included a successful WrestleMania title defense against Becky Lynch only a week ago.

WWE has an important decision to make in the coming weeks

Now that we have the unfortunate news out of the way, the big question is: Who will become the next Women's World Champion?

Becky Lynch debunked rumors of her taking time off from WWE earlier this week, albeit she has not returned to TV yet after her defeat at The Show of Shows. Liv Morgan and Nia Jax had already been gunning for the belt ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Later on, during the show, The Irresistible Force made a bold statement about Lynch and Morgan, convinced that neither woman can stop her from becoming the new face of the red brand's women's division.

In February, Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley main evented Elimination Chamber: Perth. Although she lost the contest, the Anoa'i family member was widely praised for her performance. She had been on a roll ever since her return to WWE in September 2023.

Do you see Nia Jax steamrolling through the women's division now that the one woman who kept her at bay is sidelined? Let us know using the discuss button.

