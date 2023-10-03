Potential plans revealed for former Universal Champion on WWE RAW - Reports

A former Universal Champion could be in for an unpleasant evening tonight on WWE RAW.

Tonight is the final episode of the red brand before WWE Fastlane on October 7th. The premium live event will be taking place in Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa are scheduled for a Contract Signing tonight to make their Intercontinental Championship match official, and Jey Uso is set to battle The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a singles match.

Becky Lynch was supposed to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox tonight, but the match was postponed due to The Man suffering an injury at No Mercy this past Saturday night. Shayna Baszler will also be returning to the ring tonight to challenge Nia Jax after The Irresistible Force attacked her a couple of weeks ago.

According to insider account BWE (Boozer Wrasslin), Kevin Owens "won't like what is going to happen tonight." Kevin Owens has not been as welcoming to Jey Uso as Sami Zayn has been so far since the former Bloodline member arrived on WWE RAW last month.

Owens and Zayn also lost their rematch for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest in the main event of last week's show. JD McDonagh got involved in the match and hit Sami Zayn with a title to help The Judgment Day retain.

Kevin Owens regrets not enjoying teaming up with Chris Jericho in WWE

Kevin Owens recently admitted that he didn't enjoy teaming with Chris Jericho in WWE as much as he should have.

Chris Jericho has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since the promotion began but has also created countless memories for fans during his time in WWE. Speaking with Ariel Helwani in an interview for TNT Sports, Kevin Owens admitted that he didn't take the time to enjoy his partnership with Jericho while it was happening.

"I got to team with Chris Jericho for a long time and I'm ashamed to say that I didn't enjoy that as much as I should've, looking back at it now I'll see clips online, and Chris and I will text about them, you know reminisce of stuff we did together and I'm like that was a great time but in that moment I can tell you I was not feeling that at all," KO said. [From 2:04 to 2:22]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, but their title reign came to an end last month at Payback. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Owens tonight on WWE RAW.

