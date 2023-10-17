Potential reason for Johnny Gargano and Carlito's WWE returns after nixed plans revealed

Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE TV following a remarkable Intercontinental Championship contest between Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa on the October 2nd edition of WWE RAW.

In similar fashion, Carlito shocked the crowd in Indianapolis last week at WWE Fastlane when he ran out to the ring during LWO's match against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. He is now evidently a member of the SmackDown roster.

Per Fightful Select (subscription required), a higher-up from the company shared his belief that what is being done on television could very well be the result of Triple H having creative control now.

The insider stated that while it's not a sure thing, the timing of the returns and the fact that they happened so close together is a bit too suspicious to be a coincidence.

Gargano's return was nixed initially, but now he's back. Tegan Nox is also on the show. Dragon Lee is featured on the main roster. Carlito's finally back after his one-off appearance in Puerto Rico at WWE Backlash earlier this year. He was reportedly contracted with the company "for months," but his full-time return was halted.

Aside from the aforementioned names, Cameron Grimes and Bronson Reed were also brought up, and the latter is winning matches of late on the flagship show. Moreover, the Tag Team and IC Championships are consistently featured.

Triple H was made the main head of WWE creative by Endeavor's Ari Emanuel

Ari Emanuel recently spoke openly about Vince McMahon's involvement possibly causing a drop in TKO's stock. Sports Illustrated reported that it was the former's decision to have Triple H hold all the power in the creative department. The reason was explained as:

"Emanuel has long been a firm believer that, in order for an organization to be as effective as possible, people need to do the job they are assigned. In this case, that approach has empowered Levesque to exert his full influence in the company’s creative sphere." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Johnny Wrestling had a weak first year after making his return to the Stamford-based promotion in August 2022, according to many fans. DIY was a successful duo on WWE NXT, and the reception to their recent reunion has been largely positive.

