Potential spoiler on championship match planned for WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to air on November 4th from the Mohamed Abdo Arena in Riyadh. With an already stacked match card, the fans have plenty of things to get excited about.

The event will showcase many great matches with Championship titles on the line. Fans will get to witness many big names inside the squared circle. John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul, and Rhea Ripley, to name a few.

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair returned to SmackDown this past week to help Charlotte Flair from Damage CTRL after her match against Iyo Sky. It may be noted that the WWE Women's Champion is not scheduled to defend her title at Crown Jewel as of now.

According to BWE, Iyo Sky will defend her title against The EST. BWE took to their Twitter account to share this information when one user asked them if any more matches were to be announced for the upcoming premium live event.

"Iyo v Bianca CJ," BWE tweeted.

Iyo Sky is in the middle of a decent title run, and Belair recently returned to the company. If the two square off at Crown Jewel, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Bianca Belair talks about her time away from WWE

During her last appearance before the break, Bianca Belair was attacked backstage by Damage CTRL. The former Women's Champion appeared to suffer injuries to her knee. This was WWE's way of writing her off TV.

In an interview with Metro UK, Belair opened up about the reason behind the break. She also stated what she's up to during her hiatus from wrestling.

“Right now, it was just some self-care. We did some things with us personally that I’m so excited about, it has to do with the future...’I’m trying to write a children’s book as well,” the former champion said.

