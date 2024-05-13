Potential spoiler on current plans for WWE RAW; Injured star to kick off the show & more

WWE will continue the build to the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE on tonight's RAW. New spoiler details on plans for the show have just leaked from backstage, and this is shaping up to be another loaded episode.

RAW will air live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Women's World Champion Becky Lynch will be in non-title action against Dakota Kai tonight. The King of the Ring quarterfinals will begin with Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov. Tonight's planned Queen of the Ring quarterfinal matches are IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler and Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark.

The current plan is to open RAW with an in-ring promo from the injured Drew McIntyre, according to PWInsider. The first match planned for tonight is SKY vs. Baszler.

Gunther vs. Kingston is currently scheduled to be the second match of the night. RAW sources report that this KOTR match is expected to be given a lot of time.

Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa is also planned for tonight's RAW. The QOTR match between Stark and Valkyria looks to be taking place around the halfway point of the show, perhaps after Reed vs. Tozawa. These plans were current as of 2:30 p.m. ET, but changes are possible as officials fine-tune the script for tonight.

Special moment for Cody Rhodes at WWE live event

World Wrestling Entertainment stopped in Macon, Georgia, on Sunday for a non-televised Super Show live event. This was a special edition as it was held on Mother's Day.

As detailed in our full Super Show report, Jade Cargill had a touching in-ring moment with her daughter. Cody Rhodes also had a Mother's Day moment after his main event win over AJ Styles, as his mom, who lives nearby, was in the crowd.

Mama Rhodes previously had a special moment with her son after his WrestleMania XL win. Cody greeted his mom after last night's show, and cameras were filming, as seen below.

Rhodes is set to compete in a big Champion vs. Champion match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring later this month. He will face Logan Paul, with the WWE Championship and the United States Championship on the line.

