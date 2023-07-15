Potential spoiler on former WWE Superstar returning to IMPACT at Slammiversary 2023

A former WWE Superstar could be making his way back to IMPACT Wrestling for Slammiversary this weekend.

Last night's edition of IMPACT Wrestling featured a segment with Scott D'Amore talking to someone on the phone. He teased that someone from the past will be returning at Slammiversary to team up with him. Bully Ray and Deaner will be facing Scott D'Amore and a mystery partner tomorrow night at Slammiversary, with former NHL star Darren McCarthy serving as the special enforcer for the match.

According to a new report from PW Insider, Eric Young was spotted at the airport in Detroit today. The report noted that Young being spotted at the airport could mean that he will be Scott D'Amore's partner this weekend and that he quietly left WWE. The 43-year-old reportedly returned to WWE last year but didn't appear on television.

Former WWE star Eric Young teases that a big change is coming

Eric Young took to social media in May and teased that a "big change" was coming shortly.

Young was the leader of the popular SAnitY faction in NXT which was comprised of himself, Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain. The stable was never given a chance on the main roster and Nikki Cross is the only member of the group who still appears on WWE television.

The 43-year-old posted an interesting image earlier this year on social media. He took to Twitter to share a photograph of an empty document and a cigar. Young noted that a big change is on the horizon and he will see his fans real soon.

"Time to work!!!! When the world hands you lemons…… we’ll you know the rest! See you all again real soon! BIG CHANGE COMING!!!," he tweeted.

Eric Young is a talented veteran wrestler that would be an asset to any roster he is a part of. It will be fascinating to see if he makes his return to IMPACT Wrestling as Scott D'Amore's partner at Slammiverary.

If the mystery partner is not Eric Young, who else do you think could team with Scott D'Amore at Slammiversary 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.