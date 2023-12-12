Potential spoiler line-up for WWE RAW: CM Punk makes his choice, big main event, Imperium six-man match, more

Tonight's WWE RAW will air live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, with a loaded line-up as the Road to Royal Rumble continues.

WWE is scheduled to open tonight's RAW broadcast with Jey Uso delivering an in-ring promo, according to PWInsider. This will lead right into the previously announced Uso vs. Drew McIntyre match. The current plan for tonight's main event is Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. This first-time-ever match was also announced ahead of time, but word now is that it will close the show.

WWE also previously announced a segment with CM Punk to reveal if he's signed with RAW, Maxxine Dupri vs. WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a non-title match, and a segment with Becky Lynch and Nia Jax.

The update from PWInsider notes that Lynch vs. Jax is not scheduled for tonight, but it's important to note that WWE never advertised a match between the two, only a segment as The Man "wants to call out" The Irresistible Force. However, it is likely that this segment will lead to the first-ever TV singles match between the two.

Several additional matches and segments have been leaked for tonight's RAW, including a big six-man match with Imperium. Below is the current scheduled spoiler line-up for tonight:

Jey Uso promo opens the show Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri (non-title). There will be an earlier backstage segment to set up Ivy Nile's support for Dupri CM Punk promo - will he sign with RAW? Ivar vs. Bronson Reed Promo with The Judgment Day Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter with Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on commentary Imperium vs. DIY and The Miz Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event

It's not clear when the Lynch - Jax segment will air, but a match is not planned for tonight. Lynch was confirmed to appear on TV, and while Jax was not, she is backstage, so a live appearance is likely.

