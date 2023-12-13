Potential spoiler on major WWE Superstar backstage at NXT

Tonight's WWE NXT episode is shaping up to be a massive show with Deadline's fallout and the first build for New Year's Evil.

CM Punk made a surprise appearance at NXT Deadline this past Saturday, interrupting the show-opening promo by Shawn Michaels. The two laughed and joked around before teasing a possible NXT roster spot for The Second City Saint. He also appeared in a backstage segment with Cora Jade, whom he is proud of.

Now it looks like Punk may be headed back to NXT as he is currently backstage at the WWE Performance Center for tonight's show, according to Fightful Select.

It remains to be seen if the former AEW World Champion will appear on tonight's live broadcast, but it is likely as he was brought into Orlando. Another in-ring promo is possible, but a follow-up with Jade is also being speculated after their Deadline interaction.

The new report noted that Punk had been hanging out throughout the day while company officials prepared for tonight's show. This is in line with backstage reports on how he was at NXT Deadline.

The 45-year-old future WWE Superstar appeared on last night's RAW to sign an exclusive contract with the red brand while also building to the planned match against Seth Rollins. He was officially added to the RAW roster today, which puts an end to his free-agent speculation.

Several spoiler notes for tonight's NXT show were leaked earlier today, and a big first-time-ever title match was revealed to be in the works. It's expected that more matches for New Year's Evil on January 2nd will be confirmed.

