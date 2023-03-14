Potential spoiler on the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame - Reports

The WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony will take place the night before WrestleMania 39. Inductees for this year will be announced in the coming days, and we've got some potential insight regarding the next inductee.

The high-profile event will occur after the March 31, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The first inductee into the 2023 class was revealed last week, and it was none other than the legendary Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio truly deserves it, considering he has been in the business for over two decades and has emerged as one of the greatest underdogs in professional wrestling history. His legacy is set to be immortalized this year.

On this week's RAW, the company announced that Ric Flair would announce the next inductee into the 2023 class on WWE's The Bump. On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the next possible inductee. He indicated that The Great Muta could very well be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

He also stated that many people thought Sting would be the one to induct The Great Muta, but getting him on board would be a challenging task.

“I presume that’s Keiji Muto because Ric Flair has asked to induct Muto, or has been asked to induct Muto. A lot of people thought it would be Sting, but politically that would have been tough before, I think it would have been even tougher now. I don’t know if that’s the case."

Meltzer speculated that Ric Flair might induct Muta into the Hall of Fame instead.

"We do know that Muto has been asked to be in the Hall of Fame, and we do know that Flair has asked to induct him, so that seems to make sense.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co )

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia The Great Muta will be inducted in the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame The Great Muta will be inducted in the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame 🔥 https://t.co/EqBCNG1Rjv

The Great Muta is widely considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers not to have had a major run in WWE. He truly deserves the honor, to say the least.

The Great Muta's Hall of Fame-worthy career recently witnessed a match against a WWE Superstar

The Great Muta wanted his last few matches to be memorable, and they were indeed remarkable. On January 1, 2023, he faced off with WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura at an event organized by Pro Wrestling NOAH.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



This is crazy Great Muta vs Shinsuke Nakamura @ NOAH The New Year 1/1/2023This is crazy Great Muta vs Shinsuke Nakamura @ NOAH The New Year 1/1/2023This is crazy 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/NbdfvTaVpX

Although Nakamura was contracted to the Triple H-led company, he got permission to face the legendary masked wrestler. The two had an excellent match on New Year's Day, and the former Intercontinental Champion picked up the victory.

It is nice to see WWE allowing one of its top stars to compete outside the company to honor Muta's legacy.

What are your thoughts on Muta's possible Hall of Fame induction? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes