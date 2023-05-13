Potential spoiler on plans for 49-year-old superstar on tonight's WWE SmackDown - Reports

A popular veteran WWE Superstar has a chance to qualify for the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament at Night of Champions tonight on SmackDown. However, a recent report suggests that is not in WWE's plans.

Seth Rollins qualified to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at the premium live event on May 27th by defeating Finn Balor in the main event of RAW. The Visionary won a Triple Threat match earlier in the night and then emerged victorious to punch his ticket to the title match later this month.

Tonight on SmackDown, there will be two more Triple Threat matches, with the winners squaring off in the main event to determine which superstar will battle Seth Rollins at Night of Champions for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Edge, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio will be battling in one of the Triple Threat matches tonight on SmackDown. The three legends may not have many more chances left at a major title in the company and will likely do whatever it takes to make it to Night of Champions.

Twitter user Boozer666 has built a reputation for breaking stories on his private Twitter account and stated earlier today that Edge will not be Seth Rollins' opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

Edge's former rival in WWE sends him a message ahead of SmackDown

Edge and the recently returned AJ Styles have had some battles in the past, and The Phenomenal One recently noted that he hasn't forgotten about them ahead of the massive Triple Threat match tonight on WWE SmackDown.

AJ Styles appeared on WWE's The Bump this week and praised 2023 Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio ahead of the match. However, AJ then spoke about Edge and vowed to give The Ultimate Opportunist the receipt he deserves this week on SmackDown.

"As far as Edge is concerned, now, I haven't forgotten what he has done," he began. "I'm not saying that he's still in that same course, but, you know he's getting better, but, I haven't forgotten what he done. So to say that I don't want to hit him hard, well, that'd be a lie. So, it's coming, but, it's kind of like a receipt he deserves." [From 53:46 to 54:06]

The four-time WWE Champion recently claimed that he will be retiring when the company returns to Toronto later this year. Only time will tell if Edge gets one more moment in the spotlight before his time in the ring comes to an end.

