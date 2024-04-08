Potential spoiler on plans for opening WrestleMania Night Two title match - Reports

WWE is set to present Night Two of WrestleMania XL in less than one hour. New spoiler details on plans for the show have just leaked from backstage.

WrestleMania Sunday will feature at least six big matches, including two for the men's world titles in the company. Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre with CM Punk on commentary, while Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will do battle under 'Bloodline rules' with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

WWE was still finalizing Night Two plans as of mid-afternoon, but a new report from PWInsider notes that the plan is for the main show to open up with the World Heavyweight Championship match. Before that, Chief Content Officer Triple H is scheduled to speak to the crowd as he did on Saturday.

The Visionary is set to have a big entrance tonight, according to sources, but there's no word yet on whether The Scottish Warrior will have a special walk-out. While tonight's main event was considered a given, it has finally been confirmed that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match will headline the night.

WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two match order

The final night of WrestleMania XL will kick off in less than an hour, airing live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The stadium is expected to be sold out for the second straight night. Triple H and the company also touted major success with the NXT Stand & Deliver attendance.

The following match order has been leaked for tonight, courtesy of Fightful Select.

This is the planned match order as of this afternoon and is subject to changes.

Triple H speaks to the crowd

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre; CM Punk on commentary

Philadelphia Street Fight: The Pride vs. The Final Testament

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

WWE Hall of Fame segment

United States Champion Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Women's Champion IYO SKY vs. Bayley

Attendance announcement

Bloodline Rules: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for live WrestleMania coverage and all breaking WWE news. We will also have full coverage of all post-Mania happenings later tonight.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Who will win at WWE WrestleMania XL tonight? The challenger, Drew McIntyre The current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins 0 votes View Discussion