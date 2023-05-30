Potential spoiler on plans for Seth Rollins on WWE RAW 

Seth "Freakin" Rollins etched his name in WWE's history books as the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. It is now clear that the new belt is without a lineage and will not continue from where Randy Orton left off in 2013.

The Visionary won a standout battle against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, followed by which Triple H raised his protege's hand up high. The Game has always looked upon Rollins as a favorite, and the latter has finally, and deservingly, got the big gold in the company after nearly four years.

WWE RAW tonight is set to emanate from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and the company is reportedly planning a celebration for the new world champion. As per Patreon/Fightful (subscription required), WWE has brought streamers in for a Seth Rollins segment. It was also noted that pyro is expected, much like how the company has celebrated first title wins in the past for its other major stars.

The Visionary's next feud is not clear yet, but perhaps we may get an idea as to where the creative team is heading with Rollins on tonight's edition of the red brand.

WWE's upcoming premium live event is Money in the Bank which will take place at the O2 Arena in the United Kingdom. Several qualifying matches are expected to take place tonight as the Night of Champions fallout edition of RAW is shaping up to be an eventful one.

When the former WWE Champion made a supporting gesture to 19-year-old Seth Rollins

AJ Styles was already a superstar when Rollins was looking to make it in the pro-wrestling industry.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2020, Seth Rollins revealed that he was only 19 years old when he first faced AJ Styles in his hometown of Iowa. He then shared a little trivia that happened the following night after a different show:

"AJ was a star, so obviously, the promoter got him a flight. My partner and I, we had driven. We were on the same show, we didn't interact on the show at all. But we went to eat dinner with a big group later that night and AJ picked up our meal tab. Because he knew that we were young guys just trying to make it in the industry and he still paid for our food when he didn't have to. I told him thank you. 'Anything you need, we'll be there for you' and stuff and he just told us to pass it on."

When it comes to WWE, Styles and Rollins have faced each other a number of times, including twice on premium live events. The Visionary secured the victory both times.

