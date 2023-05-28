When AJ Styles bought dinner for 19-year-old Seth Rollins after they wrestled outside WWE

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins opened WWE Night of Champions 2023 with an enthralling match. Both men have already faced each in the Stamford-based promotion, but also before joining the company. While they may be enemies inside the ring, their relationship is different once outside.

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles have a similar wrestling history. Both of them were already well-known even before WWE, Seth as Tyler Black. The Visionary began wrestling in 2005, while The Phenomenal One in 1998. As the veteran, the latter made sure to use his influence to good use.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2020, Seth Rollins had nothing but praise for his recent opponent. The Visionary even shared that he was only 19 when they had their first match in 2006 in his hometown in Iowa.

The following night, after a different show, Styles paid for the meal for Seth and his partner. The veteran expressed that he knew that they were only young and were still new to the industry. He even advised them to pass on the kind gesture.

"AJ was a star, so obviously, the promoter got him a flight. My partner and I, we had driven. We were on the same show, we didn't interact on the show at all. But we went to eat dinner with a big group later that night and AJ picked up our meal tab. Because he knew that we were young guys just trying to make it in the industry and he still paid for our food when he didn't have to. I told him thank you. 'Anything you need, we'll be there for you' and stuff and he just told us to pass it on."

Rollins joined WWE in 2010, and AJ followed in 2016. They have since faced each other in a televised one-on-one match six times.

Who won between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins in their recent match?

Both men met each other inside the ring once again in Saudi Arabia, and this time around, both men battled for gold. Rollins and Styles were the finalists in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament that occurred a few weeks ago on RAW and SmackDown.

On the May 27, 2023, event, both superstars definitely gave it their all. Toward the end, it seemed like Seth Rollins was only moments away from losing after AJ kept targeting his bad knee. However, The Visionary pulled through and managed to win with a stomp.

Since both men are still quite active in the ring, it's possible that they will meet inside the ring once again.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes