Potential spoiler on special entrance planned at WWE WrestleMania

WWE may be planning a special entrance for a current champion at WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The card for this year's Show of Shows is stacked. The Rock and Roman Reigns will battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in tonight's main event. Logan Paul will also put his United States Championship on the line against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania. The Maverick will also have his Prime energy drink logo displayed in the middle of the ring during both nights of WrestleMania.

According to PW Insider, the promotion could be planning a special entrance for Logan Paul. Last year, The Maverick descended to the ring via zip line. This year, the promotion reportedly has a giant Prime truck ready for Paul, and it will likely be a part of the champion's entrance.

Former WWE writer makes bold claim about Logan Paul

Vince Russo is very bullish on Logan Paul and recently claimed that the 29-year-old has already established himself as one of the best performers on the roster.

The United States Champion has only wrestled in 11 matches in his career but is clearly a natural in the ring. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran said it was the right choice to make Logan Paul the United States Champion at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

He added that the SmackDown star is already better than 75% of the WWE Superstars on the roster.

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion]."

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are veterans of the industry, and it will be a tall task for Logan Paul to retain his Championship at the Premium Live Event.

It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar leaves WrestleMania as the reigning United States Champion.

