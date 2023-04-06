Was WWE against Logan Paul recreating a Hall of Famer's entrance at WrestleMania 39? Here's what we know

Logan Paul entered his second Show of Shows in style by recreating Shawn Michaels' WrestleMania 12 zipline entrance. Although most fans were entertained by his entry, WWE was initially not a big fan of the idea.

On his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul revealed that WWE didn't want him to enter via a zipline on WrestleMania 39. He shared that he requested it last year already but was denied. He asked for it again this year and finally got the green light.

"I requested this zipline (for) last year’s WrestleMania, my first-ever WrestleMania ever. I said, ‘WWE, can I get a zipline in?' “They’re like, ‘Why don’t you get a match in first, kid?’ I was like, ‘I get that'...This year, I requested the zipline again, it got denied and I was like, ‘Hey, it is like a liability thing? Can I convince them to do it? Is it an insurance thing? I’ll cover it’ and the WWE got me a zipline into SoFi Stadium for my birthday. Like four different companies (were contacted to get that zipline setup squared away).”

Logan Paul squared off with Seth Rollins at this year's WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Although The Maverick also had a surprise partner in KSI, The Visionary still walked out victorious.

Top WWE star hinted that Logan Paul's WrestleMania 39 appearance shouldn't be his last

Prior to this year's Show of Shows, The Maverick revealed that it would be the final match of his one-year WWE contract. He expressed interest in re-signing with the company, and his former rival Seth Rollins thinks the same.

While on The Bump, the RAW star expressed that although he is not the biggest fan of the YouTuber, his perspective on Logan Paul changed after their epic WrestleMania clash. Hinting that WWE should re-sign the social media star.

“I know he’s been talking about his contract being up with WWE. He said they would be stupid if they didn’t re-sign him and it pains me to say but I might agree a little bit. When you go to battle with somebody like that like we just did in front of 70,000 strong here in Los Angeles, things change, your perspective changes a little bit.”

Logan Paul has impressed fans and professionals with his performance in WWE, although it's only limited. It remains to be seen what The Maverick's future will be in the Stamford-based promotion.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes