Potential spoiler on WWE return set for Royal Rumble - Reports

A possible spoiler for a major WWE return set for Royal Rumble 2025 has come to light. The highly-anticipated premium live event will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium tomorrow night in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Jordynne Grace is planned for the Women's Royal Rumble Match tomorrow. The former TNA Knockouts Champion spent the past few years in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and made several appearances for WWE NXT in 2024. The 28-year-old also competed in last year's edition which was won by Bayley.

Trending

There have been reports that Jordynne Grace was spotted in Indianapolis ahead of the highly-anticipated event this weekend. She recently signed with the promotion and Nick Khan confirmed the news during a Town Hall meeting with employees earlier this week. Interestingly, Triple H was also informed that he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during the same event.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Grace reacted to the rumors on social media and denied that she was in Indianapolis for Royal Rumble 2025 and claimed that she would be in Texas to celebrate her mother's birthday this weekend. She shared an image of her plane ticket and noted that she would be flying back to Atlanta on February 2.

Bill Apter is hoping to see a strong showing from Jordynne Grace at WWE Royal Rumble

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Jordynne Grace joining WWE and suggested that she could have a bright future in the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Apter stated that Jordynne Grace should become a dominant force in NXT before making her way to the main roster. The veteran also suggested that she could have a strong showing in the Women's Royal Rumble Match tomorrow night as well.

"To start her off, she should be the queen of NXT. I think she should be holding the NXT belt. Also going into the Royal Rumble and lasting maybe toward the end," said Apter. [From 04:33 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Grace's final match in TNA Wrestling was a loss to Tessa Blanchard at Genesis 2025. She battled Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground 2024 but came up short. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Jordynne Grace and if she will make an appearance during Royal Rumble tomorrow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback