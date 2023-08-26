Potential spoiler on WWE’s plans to say farewell to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown - Reports

WWE could be planning on having an emotional farewell to Bray Wyatt tonight on SmackDown.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away this week at just 36 years old. Triple H made the heartbreaking announcement on Twitter, and the cause of death was later revealed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Wyatt got COVID earlier this year, which made his heart issues worse. Wyatt was progressing in his recovery before he tragically suffered a heart attack and passed away yesterday.

Wyatt had a very creative mind and developed a connection with many fans in the WWE Universe with his unique presentation. His return at Extreme Rules last year was expertly done, and he still had a lot more to give to the wrestling industry before his untimely death.

According to insider account BWE, WWE is planning on shutting off Wyatt's lantern forever tonight on SmackDown to honor him. Fans can expect a difficult night tonight on SmackDown as the wrestling world says goodbye to Wyatt far too soon.

WWE legend John Cena shares heartbreaking tribute to Bray Wyatt

John Cena shared an emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt following his untimely passing.

Cena made a surprise appearance last month at Money in the Bank in London. He suggested that the company bring WrestleMania to the city next and was interrupted by Grayson Waller. The Austrian star insulted Cena and was on the receiving end of an Attitude Adjustment. John Cena will be in action at Superstar Spectacle in India on September 8th.

The 46-year-old shared on social media that he was devasted by Wyatt's passing. He said that Wyatt brought out the best in him and is forever grateful to him in his message seen below:

"Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP," Cena wrote.

The death of Bray Wyatt has been devastating for the wrestling world. Tributes from wrestling fans and his peers continue to be posted ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned to honor Wyatt on tonight's show.

