Potential unused Bray Wyatt character emerges ahead of WWE documentary

A potentially unseen character from Bray Wyatt was spotted during the trailer for his upcoming WWE documentary. The WWE star tragically passed away last year due to a heart attack.

The Eater of Worlds passed away at just 36 years old last August, and his death rattled the wrestling world. Wyatt provided the WWE Universe with countless memories during his short time in the ring, and those will continue to live on even though he is no longer with us. Earlier today, it was announced that a documentary titled Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal will premiere on Peacock on April 1.

A trailer for the documentary has been released, and Fightful Wrestling spotted an interesting character in the video.

The mysterious character appears on screen less than thirty seconds into the trailer.

Triple H hyped the upcoming documentary on his X account and complimented Bray Wyatt on his incredible storytelling as a performer.

Braun Strowman reveals what set Bray Wyatt apart in WWE

Braun Strowman was a member of The Wyatt Family back in the day and recently shared what made his former stablemate so special as a talent.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last year, The Monster of All Monsters claimed Wyatt was the "epitome of talking on the microphone."

The former Universal Champion compared Bray Wyatt to Paul Heyman but noted there was a difference between the two. Strowman praised Heyman as a talker but said The Wiseman can't do multiple characters like Wyatt.

"I don't know anyone else that's done it, other than Paul Heyman, who's just been timeless with what he does as a manager and stuff like that. But he still doesn't have the range and the abilities to go through these multiple different characters that Bray had inside of his head. So in my opinion, it's Bray Wyatt [wrestling's best talker]," he said. [From 04:08 - 04:22]

Braun Strowman shared his reaction to the upcoming documentary for Bray Wyatt today on social media. Only time will tell when Wyatt takes his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame down the line.

