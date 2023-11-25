Potential update on Shinsuke Nakamura's angle on WWE TV

A large section of the viewers of WWE programming were convinced that Shinsuke Nakamura should have dethroned World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins during their rivalry post-summer this year.

However, things did not go in that direction. Moreover, The Artist fell out of contention after Rollins won the feud-ending Last Man Standing match at Fastlane.

Since then, he has been cutting promos on RAW that have sparked massive intrigue among fans. So much so that a CM Punk return became the hot topic heading into Survivor Series: WarGames.

Fightful Select (subscription required) has reported that not many people backstage, talent or creative, know where the Nakamura angle is heading. It's being kept so quiet.

One talent theorized that it could eventually lead to a Japanese star answering the challenge or even some new star.

Nakamura recently picked up a huge win over Alpha Academy star Chad Gable this past Monday night on RAW. He had issues with the faction of late. The storyline still has the potential to culminate with something massive, but expectations are to be kept at bay for now.

Shinsuke Nakamura came to WWE to become a World Champion

Earlier this year, during a WWE RAW Exclusive, Shinsuke Nakamura expressed his desire to become a world champion.

Nakamura came to the global juggernaut wrestling promotion after making a name for himself in Japan. From the get-go, fans were behind him. He won the Royal Rumble in 2018 but failed to win the title at WrestleMania:

"WWE changed my life a lot [...] I came to WWE to be world champion. I’ve never forgotten that. I will be world champion anyhow," Nakamura said. [H/T: Fightful]

While the statement above was regarding winning a Money in the Bank briefcase, this is a sentiment that even fans have echoed over the years, especially in recent times.

Do you see Shinsuke Nakamura win the big one sometime in his career? Sound off in the comments section below!