"Spoilers: It's CM Punk" - WWE Universe polarized by former champion's tease ahead of Survivor Series

WWE has found itself in a bit of a pickle, and they took action this past Monday night. Ahead of arguably the company's most anticipated premium live event of 2023, they announced Randy Orton's return to the ring after 1.5 years.

This was done so as to pour water over the hottest name heavily rumored to appear at Survivor Series inside the Allstate Arena this Saturday night in Chicago - CM Punk.

Part of the reason for all the hype surrounding the potential comeback of WWE's original prodigal son is the teases on WWE TV for weeks on end. Shinsuke Nakamura's recent angle, for instance, has polarized viewers.

While The Artist is not booked for Survivor Series, he was one of the superstars who apparently teased Punk's return by using the GTS on RAW, and most recently, by hinting that a new challenger is coming his way:

Expand Tweet

Here are some reactions to Shinsuke Nakamura's potential appearance at the upcoming premium live event:

CM Punk is still the talk of wrestling town

According to a wrestling icon, Triple H may have something to do behind Punk resurfacing if at all that happens. The former has the power in some capacity to do something about it. Some fans even have voiced their fear that the show itself can be affected if The Straight Edge Superstar does not show up.

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is the dream match for WrestleMania 40, opines WWE Hall of Famer

Bully Ray is one among the many members of the WWE Universe who has weighed in on CM Punk's status in the wrestling business ever since the latter's AEW firing.

On one of the most recent editions of the Busted Open Podcast, Ray brought up World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' past comments about the controversial star:

"Punk fits with somebody huge on the roster and would be a huge WrestleMania match. Who? Seth. That is the one that said, 'Ah, Phil. Bla bla bla, Phil. Stay away where you are, Phil. We don't need you, Phil.' You imagine if Phil comes back and on Monday Night RAW, Seth is out there and goes, 'Well, Seth. Phil's back. Now what?' I mean there's something there," he said.

The Hall of Famer even fantasy booked a showdown for the World Heavyweight Championship between the two superstars for WrestleMania 40. Check out the details here.

Irrespective of whether CM Punk shows up or not, are you looking forward to Survivor Series: WarGames 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!