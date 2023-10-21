Potential update on the WWE return of former champion after 70 days - Reports

A former champion could be getting ready to return to WWE television for the first time in 70 days.

This week's episode of SmackDown will air live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Logan Paul will be making his return to the company after defeating Dillon Danis this past weekend in a boxing match. The popular YouTuber said he was on his way back to WWE after the victory and called out United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

Iyo Sky is scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair tonight on the blue brand. John Cena, LA Knight, and The Bloodline are all set to appear on SmackDown tonight as well.

A wrestling fan sent a message to BWE (BoozerRasslin) on their private X account saying that they cannot wait for Karrion Kross to return. BWE responded "It starts", hinting that the 2-time NXT Champion could be returning soon. Kross hasn't competed in a televised match since his loss to AJ Styles on the August 11 episode of SmackDown.

Bill Apter is upset with Karrion Kross' WWE run

Karrion Kross has a ton of potential as a superstar, but he simply hasn't connected with the WWE Universe on the main roster so far.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted show, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter criticized how the promotion has used Karrion Kross on the main roster. Apter added that Kross could be in line to return to NXT if things do not turn around on the main roster.

"I'm so upset with what they did to him. I know Karrion Kross from the indies when Charlie Hartman used to book him down in Carolina. And what star power he had in the indies with his bald look and everything and Scarlett with him. So I think he's gonna wind up in NXT at this point. He's not making it for some reason on the main roster. I think they killed him off too many times already. But I think he'll be a good fit as another guy to bring down to NXT at this point," said Bill Apter. [29:38 - 30:18]

Karrion Kross was released in 2021 due to budget cuts but was brought back to the company last year. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the veteran star when he makes his return to television.

