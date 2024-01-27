Potential WWE Royal Rumble returnee is already in town - Report

Among several ongoing storylines heading into Royal Rumble 2024, perhaps the most anticipated one, according to a section of the WWE Universe, is the televised in-ring return of CM Punk.

Be that as it may, even the Second City Saint's comeback match can be trumped, if former WWE Champion Big E also makes his in-ring return at the show. While it is highly unlikely owing to his condition, and based on what he said recently, fans online are hoping that the New Day star is only throwing them off the scent.

Per Fightful, Candice LeRae, Big E, Xavier Woods, and Titus O'Neil are already in town to do community events. Among the lot, LeRae and Woods are presently on the RAW roster, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that both of them enter their respective Rumble matches.

Big E became WWE Champion in September 2021 after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on then-titleholder Bobby Lashley. He remains one of the most beloved superstars of the global juggernaut wrestling promotion.

Montez Ford was humbled when the former WWE Champion called him a "star"

On SmackDown, Montez Ford is a noteworthy superstar thanks to his athletic prowess and his association with Bobby Lashley. The trio's popularity has only increased in the last few weeks, forcing the company to lean towards the babyface side.

Claiming Ford "has screamed star for a long time," Big E had massive praise directed at the WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champion. The SmackDown star responded to E's comments later while doing an interview for Cageside Seats:

"It means everything, man. [...] Especially coming from someone that, I would say, one of the people I’ve looked up to and idolized, you know, before I even got into business — Big E," Ford said.

Furthermore, Montez Ford stated that he was humbled by Big E's kind words, even disclosing a nickname he calls the former WWE Champion:

"But it is very, very, very, very humbling man because, like I said, we all put so much effort into this. And to have someone like Big E, Gold-E is what I call him, to say some stuff like that, that’s not only inspiring and means a lot and very humbling, but it’s also very motivating for me to just continue going there this weekend and show the world what he feels and what I feel as well. So I really, really appreciate that and I thank God for him."

Royal Rumble 2024 has much hype going into it, even sans Big E's comeback. But if the New Day star does show up, the Tropicana Field will likely blow up through the roof!

