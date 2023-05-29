[RAW Spoilers] Big surprise involving Seth Rollins, 2 massive new title feuds to start tonight - Reports

Night of Champions is in the history books, and WWE has booked a solid episode of RAW for fans this week as top superstars set their sights on Money in the Bank.

As reported by Xero News, the upcoming episode of RAW will see new feuds kickstart on the red brand, including two for gold. Contrary to the latest rumors, newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to appear on RAW this week. He will reportedly "find himself in alliance" to take on top superstars.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defended their title against Roman Reigns and Solo at Night of Champions. They have a massive target on their back, and The Judgment Day is prepared to hunt the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. There might also be a match to officially crown the next challengers for KO and Zayn.

A report claims that Riddle will be the next challenger for Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Imperium is also scheduled for an encounter with the Alpha Academy.

JD McDonagh is seemingly set to begin a feud with Dolph Ziggler, whereas Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are booked for backstage promo segments.

What else is planned for WWE RAW this week?

As reported by Fightful.com, WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa is in Albany, the same place as tonight's show. Thus, the former NXT Champion might be present backstage, as hinted by Johnny Gargano a few weeks ago.

Ciampa was sidelined from active competition in September last year and has since undergone surgery. He has been in recovery for a long time, and fans hope to see him finally win the battle against a long-term hip injury that has bothered him since his time on the former black-and-gold brand.

Additionally, WWE has a few ladders and Money in the Bank briefcases for segments that would lay the foundation for the next premium live event. Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to appear on the show and sell his arm injury, but there are no further updates on what else is planned for his angle.

