Real-life Bloodline member who last appeared for WWE 1200+ days ago set to undergo surgery

The Bloodline is stronger than ever today in WWE. Roman Reigns will look to retain his championship at WrestleMania XL and continue his run as the face of the sports entertainment giant, with some assistance from The Rock.

Reigns burst into the scene after a lengthy hiatus during the pandemic and immediately took the Universal Title away from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. A few weeks later, he was endorsed on-screen (at Hell in a Cell 2020) by The Wild Samoans, the legendary team that consists of his father, Sika, and uncle, Afa.

WWE Hall of Famer Afa, unfortunately, has suffered a string of health problems of late, including pneumonia, which got further complicated after a mild heart attack. During his time at the hospital, he experienced a second heart attack. Despite all of this, he made it through, albeit now has a back injury sustained from a fall.

Per PWInsider, Afa has to undergo surgery owing to the fractures in two places. He had to be moved to a different hospital for specialized treatment as the injury appeared to be severe.

The Anoa'i family has taken over the wrestling business by storm in the last few years. Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa have all established their place in the industry.

It was after Reigns retained the Universal Championship against Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell 2020 and the subsequent endorsement by The Wild Samoans that cemented his role as the "Tribal Chief" and "Head of the Table."

More of The Bloodline in WWE at WrestleMania XL?

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi reiterated his potential involvement in the upcoming showdown between the Uso twins on The Grandest Stage of Them All, albeit the legend has not yet appeared on television.

Meanwhile, Lance Anoa'i teased his WWE debut recently. The former MLW star has expressed a desire many times in recent months to join The Bloodline in WWE, especially now that he is free from other commitments.

Moreover, Lance also took issue with Drew McIntyre for messing around with his family. The latter will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL, and he has largely kept his distance from The Bloodline lately.

McIntyre even advised Seth to stay away from the Samoans, something The Visionary defied. Rollins will tag alongside Cody Rhodes to fend off The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One in April.

Nevertheless, this year's sports entertainment spectacular will feature The Bloodline main eventing both nights, with the addition of the first-time-ever one-on-one contest between "Main Event" Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish wrestling legend Afa Anoa'i a speedy recovery!