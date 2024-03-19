Real-life Bloodline member teases WWE debut ahead of WrestleMania XL

An argument can be made that The Rock has taken over WWE SmackDown, and Roman Reigns is in the backseat. However, it is the latter's championship reign that is one of the most integral parts of the storyline heading into WrestleMania XL.

Nearly all of The Tribal Chief's title defenses in the last three years had multiple interferences from The Bloodline. In one such instance, Solo Sikoa made his debut on the main roster. Could Lance Anoa'i follow a similar path next month?

Taking to X, Lance Anoa'i claimed that he is only getting started in his career. The man has never wrestled for the sports entertainment giant as a full-time performer, albeit he made appearances in the past:

"Best shape of my Career and I’m only getting started! #WWE #TSS," wrote Lance Anoa'i.

He recently called out Drew McIntyre for issues with The Bloodline. It was the former WWE Champion who tussled with him when Anoa'i made a one-off appearance for the company and took on Shane McMahon in 2019.

The 32-year-old has also reiterated lately that he hopes to join his family on WWE programming in the near future.

Lance Anoa'i was allegedly planned for WWE return on the Road To WrestleMania in 2023

The creative team utilized a "Tribal Court" segment for The Bloodline twice last year, once for Sami Zayn and another time ahead of SummerSlam. According to Lance, the first one was supposed to feature members of the Anoa'i family.

Speaking to Steve Fall, the former MLW star disclosed that WWE wanted many members of the Samoan Dynasty to appear for Tribal Court. However, he was signed to MLW at the time, so that prevented him from showing up for the show:

"I missed a few opportunities, being with MLW. Possibility of being on the Tribal Court they were doing, with the whole bringing in the family, I missed that opportunity," Lance Anoa'i said. "So, the Tribal Court, they wanted a lot of us. They asked my grandfather, my dad, my uncles, me, Jacob [Fatu] ... they wanted us all ... but unfortunately due to our contracts and everything, we weren't able to. But that's okay, we weren't able to, and we just carried on," he added.

The Bloodline had received criticism in the past year owing to repetitiveness and a lack of progress in their storyline. The angle was stagnant since Jey Uso left, according to many. With the arrival of The Rock as the "Final Boss," opinions seem to have changed. The People's Champion has received praise for his work as part of the faction on SmackDown.

