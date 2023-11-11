"Nothing is stopping me now" - Free agent teases WWE return, brings up Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and The Wiseman, Paul Heyman, are a powerful stable on WWE SmackDown today. Despite Jey Uso parting ways from them during the summer of 2023, it seems The Bloodline story is far from over.

According to the real-life Bloodline member Lance Anoa'i, the Samoan family is at the top of the "best company there is" in the wrestling business.

Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, the 31-year-old revealed that he needed the freedom to do WWE tryouts and not be held back if and when the time comes to join The Bloodline on SmackDown. This was the reason he asked for his MLW release last month:

"Maybe a possibility, man, you know, we just be able to throw it up, who knows" Lance Anoa'i laughed as he brought up The Bloodline by doing the 'One' hand sign. "But I just wanted that freedom mainly for right now, especially with my family being [at] the top of the best company there is," he added. [From 2:31 to 2:46]

The Bloodline closed out this year's WrestleMania both nights. The 622-day reign of The Usos as tag team champions culminated at the hands of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on Night 1.

Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2 against Cody Rhodes, a very controversial booking decision that many still feel was the wrong call.

Solo Sikoa is slowly rising up the ranks as one of WWE's top stars

One thing is for certain: The Bloodline has helped the Samoan superstars become more prominent names today. Jey Uso is one of the most popular stars on Monday Night RAW.

The company has also put a lot of effort into building up Solo Sikoa. As previously reported, he is viewed as one of the two top heels for the next 10 years. The Enforcer of The Bloodline picked up a huge victory at Crown Jewel Saturday night by decimating John Cena.

Paul Heyman bragged about Sikoa's win recently, emphasizing its importance. He also teased a segment on SmackDown between the two. It remains to be seen where The Bloodline as a unit goes from here.

Lance Anoa'i also revealed in the aforementioned interview the original plans for a major Bloodline segment prior to SummerSlam in July. Check out the details here.

