Real Reason 32-Year-Old WWE Superstar's Contract Was Allowed to Expire Forcing Him to Leave - Reports

Recently, multiple WWE Superstars have been let go. Now, the real reason a star has departed the company has emerged.

Ad

The star's contract expired with the company recently, and he left. Dave Meltzer spoke on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter about Ashante "Thee" Adonis being released from WWE. He reported that the real reason the star's contract was allowed to expire instead of him being released from the company was that he would have had to be paid for the 90-day non-compete clause. The 32-year-old's agreement was up at the same time as when the non-compete would have expired, so they chose to let him sit around and allowed the contract to expire, while not using him at all.

Ad

Trending

Meltzer reported that this was happening after the breakup of the on-screen relationship between Karmen Petrovic and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. This took place around April 29.

"Regarding the departure of Ashante "Thee" Adonis from WWE, his contract wasn’t renewed. I had talked about expecting this after they did the Adonis/Karmen Petrovic break-up at the same time they were doing a lot of releases. Essentially they stopped using him, but didn’t fire him and let the contract go. He had a main roster deal so if they had cut him he’d have been paid for the 90 day non-compete. Essentially his contract was up at the same time his non-compete would have been up if they had let him go, so it really just made sense to allow the contract to expire," Meltzer reported.

Ad

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Ashante Thee Adonis has announced his departure from WWE.

Ad

Ashante "Thee" Adonis Was Not The Only WWE Star Let Go

While Adonis was not actively doing anything while his contract expired, two other WWE Superstars who were let go were quite busy.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were even part of SummerSlam a week before their contracts expired. He lost to Sami Zayn and has now spoken in detail about leaving the company.

Now, it remains to be seen what the two stars do next, even while some fans think that their leaving the company was a work. Triple H reportedly makes all decisions regarding which stars stay and who goes, so fans will have to wait and see what he does.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More