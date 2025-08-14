Real Reason 32-Year-Old WWE Superstar's Contract Was Allowed to Expire Forcing Him to Leave - Reports

Recently, multiple WWE Superstars have been let go. Now, the real reason a star has departed the company has emerged.
The star's contract expired with the company recently, and he left. Dave Meltzer spoke on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter about Ashante "Thee" Adonis being released from WWE. He reported that the real reason the star's contract was allowed to expire instead of him being released from the company was that he would have had to be paid for the 90-day non-compete clause. The 32-year-old's agreement was up at the same time as when the non-compete would have expired, so they chose to let him sit around and allowed the contract to expire, while not using him at all.
Meltzer reported that this was happening after the breakup of the on-screen relationship between Karmen Petrovic and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. This took place around April 29.
"Regarding the departure of Ashante "Thee" Adonis from WWE, his contract wasn’t renewed. I had talked about expecting this after they did the Adonis/Karmen Petrovic break-up at the same time they were doing a lot of releases. Essentially they stopped using him, but didn’t fire him and let the contract go. He had a main roster deal so if they had cut him he’d have been paid for the 90 day non-compete. Essentially his contract was up at the same time his non-compete would have been up if they had let him go, so it really just made sense to allow the contract to expire," Meltzer reported.
These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next
Ashante "Thee" Adonis Was Not The Only WWE Star Let Go
While Adonis was not actively doing anything while his contract expired, two other WWE Superstars who were let go were quite busy.
Karrion Kross and Scarlett were even part of SummerSlam a week before their contracts expired. He lost to Sami Zayn and has now spoken in detail about leaving the company.
Now, it remains to be seen what the two stars do next, even while some fans think that their leaving the company was a work. Triple H reportedly makes all decisions regarding which stars stay and who goes, so fans will have to wait and see what he does.