Real Reason Adam Pearce Punished Bron Breakker On WWE RAW - Reports

The real reason why RAW GM Adam Pearce punished Bron Breakker on Monday has been reportedly revealed. Breakker started the night with The Vision, holding the World Heavyweight Championship.
This was after The Bronsons turned on Seth Rollins last week and took his Title. This week, GM Adam Pearce addressed the state of the Championship, saying that the Title had been vacated. This led to the announcement of a Battle Royal to determine who would face the No. 1 contender, CM Punk, for the World Title at Saturday Night's Main Event.
While the Battle Royal included top stars, both Breakker and Bronson Reed were removed from the match by Pearce, despite pleas from Paul Heyman. While it was addressed as the GM putting his foot down, there is a different reason why WWE went down this route.
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer mentioned that WWE wants to keep Breakker and Reed strong on the roster. Meltzer reported that the promotion still plans to have Breakker as a World Heavyweight Champion, but they have an idea on when and how to execute his coronation.
The report noted that with Saturday Night's Main Event being a Peacock exclusive, it won't likely do big numbers. Thus, it was decided that this was not the time or place to put the Title on Breakker. Since he was not going to win the Battle Royal, there was no reason to put him in the match, only to be eliminated and look weak.
It turns out that WWE has big plans for the former NXT champion, but they want it to be at a bigger stage and create a bigger moment.
WWE urged to put Bron Breakker in the main event scene
While WWE may be biding its time to push Bron Breakker, Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, believes they should give him a shot in the main event straightaway.
He urged WWE to "throw his a** in the deep end" and see whether he sinks or swims. According to Nemeth, the promotion shouldn't wait long if somebody like Breakker is ready to be the breakout star.
For now, fans who want to see Bron Breakker as the new World Champion will have to wait, but his future looks promising, with WWE keen on putting the strap on him in the near future.
