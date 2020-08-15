Shayna Baszler appeared on RAW Underground this past week on RAW, and the former NXT Women's Champion single-handedly took out three women. The Queen of Spades rightfully became the first woman to indulge in the unregulated shoot fights on RAW Underground. Tom Colohue has now revealed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that the reason why Baszler was pushed to be on RAW Underground could be because Shane McMahon is a huge fan of her work.

Shane-O-Mac may have seen the perfect opportunity to use Shayna Baszler as the RAW Underground setup suits her combat style and character. It's interesting to note that have been reports about Vince McMahon not being a big fan of Shayna Baszler.

Here's what Tom Colohue revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, in which the topic of Ronda Rousey possibly returning on RAW Underground was also discussed:

"Yes, there were a lot of changes to the RAW Women's title picture and the idea of Shayna Baszler being there is in and out. She has been very in and out of plans.

But what I will say is that Shane McMahon is actually a very big fan of Baszler. So he saw a chance to use her, and I thought in that particular environment, he used her very well."

Shane McMahon's backstage influence, Shayna Baszler's underwhelming run on RAW

As Tom had reported earlier, Shane McMahon came up with the idea of RAW Underground. Shane McMahon's creative influence is quite prevalent backstage, and people are reportedly quite impressed with his ideas of late.

As for Shayna Baszler, the former NXT Superstar finally has something substantial to do on TV. The Queen of Spades was once tipped to become the next RAW Women's Champion after Becky Lynch. However, various plans changed, and Baszler has not been able to win the top prize in the women's division.

She recently returned to WWE TV after a brief creative hiatus and was booked to be in an angle with Nia Jax. However, Jax was suspended for attacking WWE producer Pat Buck, and Baszler now seems to be involved with RAW Underground moving forward.

Shayna Baszler has sadly not lived up to the hype that was attached to her name when she was called up to RAW. However, fans have pinned the blame for her underwhelming run on WWE's inconsistent booking decisions.

Her introduction on RAW Underground should hopefully freshen up her act, and it could help rebuild her into the destroyer she was always intended to be on WWE TV. RAW Underground is still in its early stages, and Shayna Baszler could play an important role with regards to the success of Shane McMahon's project.

We could also see a top Women's Superstar from SmackDown possibly have a showdown with Shayna Baszler on RAW Underground!