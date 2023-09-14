Reason for 15-time champion's four-month absence from WWE TV revealed – Reports

A recent report explained why Dolph Ziggler has been absent from WWE TV for several months.

The Showoff is one of the veterans on the main roster. Earlier this year, he was announced as a free agent during the 2023 WWE Draft. Hence, he can appear on SmackDown, Monday Night RAW and NXT. However, Ziggler last competed in May when he squared off against JD McDonagh in a match that ended in a double count-out on RAW. The 43-year-old has since been absent from television.

A fan recently inquired about Ziggler's status and whether the company has any creative plans for him in a tweet to BWE. The WWE insider explained that the former World Heavyweight Champion is now on a break upon his request.

"I know he asked for some time off."

Did Dolph Ziggler's relationship with Triple H affect his WWE career?

Dolph Ziggler made his main roster debut in 2005 as a member of The Spirit Squad. Over the next few months, the group feuded with D-Generation X. After The Spirit Squad disbanded, Ziggler had significant success as a singles competitor, winning 15 titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship. Nevertheless, many believe The Showoff never reached his full potential.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo suggested that Ziggler may not have received a proper push due to his relationship with Triple H.

"Bro, I was reading an article of a Tyler Breeze interview today, and Tyler Breeze talked about Dolph Ziggler telling him, 'Bro, we're not one of theirs.' Bro, but think about that. I talk about this all the time; I talk about wrestling and politics all the time, especially when talent is involved in booking, because you look at a guy like Dolph Ziggler, and I'm looking at Dolph as a writer. No bias, no nothing. You've got this great-looking guy with a great body, a great worker, a great talker."

Russo continued:

"Bro, very similar to Shawn Michaels in many, many ways, very similar. Why is he not one of theirs? Because I guarantee you it goes back to history with Hunter, and something happened in a match in 1995; that is how it works."

