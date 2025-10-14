Reason why Seth Rollins got kicked out of The Vision; it’s not just his injury - Reports

Last night's RAW ended shockingly: after CM Punk became No. 1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, Bron Breakker destroyed Jey Uso and LA Knight before Bronson Reed joined to take Punk out as well. As The Vision then celebrated, Breakker speared Seth Rollins, turning on him in one of the most shocking moments in recent history.

Breakker then asked Reed to pick a side, who promptly Tsunami'd Rollins, before Paul Heyman was asked to do the same (pick a side, not Tsunami Seth Rollins; the latter would have ended in utter disaster), and Heyman raised The BronSons' arms as Breakker held the gold.

Amid a ton of uncertainty and excitement, the unfortunate truth is that the implosion of The Vision, which fans believed was still a long time away, was fast-tracked because Seth Rollins suffered an injury to his left arm/shoulder at Crown Jewel, when he attempted a coast-to-coast headbutt in his match against Cody Rhodes.

And while Rollins really went all in in trying to finally defeat Rhodes, his injury, the nature and extent of which is yet to be determined, has caused a humongous shift in the future of Monday Night RAW.

Bron Breakker turning on Seth Rollins was obviously a pivot, but among multiple different directions WWE could have gone in, there is seemingly an important reason why WWE ended up going with a shocking ending to Monday Night RAW last night.

According to Dave Meltzer, a big part of the reason WWE went with booking the turn last night was the 8 AM ET start time of RAW due to the episode being broadcast live from Perth, Australia. He said,

"...or the booking changed based on a hot shot angle because most likely RAW today with its early start time would have done the lowest rating in the show’s history so they wanted something to make people tune in, that could be the case.” H/T: (Ringside News)

While Meltzer's insight does have empirical merit, it is important to note that this is not so much a report on his part as it is commentary. Meltzer has not claimed that he has received word from his sources substantiating his theory.

Seth Rollins and Monday Night RAW's future remains up in the air

Seth Rollins has been the World Heavyweight Champion was just over six weeks as of this time, and has only defended his title once since he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam: at Clash in Paris in a Fatal Four Way Match. Last night's ending suggested in no uncertain terms that Bron Breakker is now coming after the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, CM Punk is the new No. 1 Contender for the title.

There have been no updates regarding Seth Rollins possibly vacating his title, and a decision is only expected to be made once Rollins has gone through the appropriate tests. Either way, creative possibilities are now seemingly wide open. Given Rollins' "Ruse of the Century" earlier this summer, speculation regarding another swerve incoming remains rampant.

