Recent Jey Uso controversy reportedly not having desired effect on WWE

Jey Uso's recent controversy is reportedly not impacting how WWE books him on television. The Yeet Master picked up a massive victory in the main event of RAW.

Sean Ross Sapp answered some questions today on Fightful Select Answers Q&A and addressed the fan backlash to Uso's surprising victory. The veteran won a Battle Royal last week on WWE RAW and will be facing CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.

However, the clip of Main Event Jey's victory this past Monday night on RAW received a ton of dislikes on YouTube. Sapp noted that WWE sources have questioned the validity of the dislikes in the past, as people need to use a browser extension to see the statistics. It was also stated that the dislikes would not impact the company's booking strategy in the weeks ahead.

EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0B 🚨| The video of Jey Uso winning the Battle Royal last night on WWE Raw currently has MORE dislikes than likes on WWE’s YouTube channel. - Likes: 9.2K - Dislikes: 19.3K

CM Punk defeated Gunther at SummerSlam 2025 to become the World Heavyweight Champion. However, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract minutes later to win the title. Rollins reportedly suffered a major injury at Crown Jewel and was forced to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship last week. The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betrayed Seth Rollins last week on RAW to write the 39-year-old off television.

Bill Apter predicts major WWE star will cost Jey Uso his title shot

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently predicted that Jimmy Uso would cost Jey Uso his chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter predicted that Jimmy Uso would betray his brother and cost him the title match against CM Punk. Jey Uso threw out his brother during the Battle Royal this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

"My prediction is that Jimmy Uso is going to screw his brother Jey Uso somehow out of that title, and CM Punk is going to be the champion again. There's too much heat in the angle being built up between Jey and Jimmy to not smack Jey in the face with him not winning the belt," Apter said.

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see which star walks out of Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

